Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Royals.

Ramirez saw a six-game hitting streak end with an 0-for-4 effort Sunday. He hasn't gone hitless in consecutive contests since June 2-4. The third baseman is slashing an excellent .294/.360/.512 with 12 home runs, seven steals, 47 RBI, 46 runs scored, 20 doubles and four triples through 74 contests. Ramirez has logged two of his thefts in June, though he remains behind the pace that saw him swipe 20 bags in 2022.