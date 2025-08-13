Ramirez 3-for-4 with a double and two solo home runs in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Marlins.

His second long ball of the night was a game-winner, as he took Calvin Faucher deep in the eighth inning to snap a 3-3 tie. It was Ramirez's second multi-homer performance of the season and the 27th of his career, moving him into first place on Cleveland's all-time list ahead of Jim Thome and Albert Belle. Ramirez broke out of a 2-for-25 slump with the effort, but he's been mostly locked in since the All-Star break, slashing .289/.385/.611 over his last 23 contests with seven homers, four steals, 13 RBI and 22 runs.