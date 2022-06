Ramirez went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Orioles.

He gave the Guardians an early lead by taking Tyler Wells deep in the first inning. Ramirez has been raking since mid-May, and over his last 16 games he's slashing .310/.420/.810 with seven of his 14 homers on the season and four of his seven steals, along with 14 runs and 21 RBI.