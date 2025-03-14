Guardians manager Stephen Vogt indicated Friday that he's leaning toward batting Ramirez second this season, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Ramirez has spent the overwhelming majority of his career batting third, including in 2024 when 152 of his 158 starts were from the three hole. However, Vogt likes the idea of Ramirez hitting second, as it offers his best hitter more plate appearances and more RBI opportunities. It's not yet clear who would bat third for the Guardians in that scenario, but Kyle Manzardo, Carlos Santana and Lane Thomas have all been used in that spot of late during spring training.