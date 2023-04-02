Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Saturday in a 2-0 win over Seattle.
Ramirez has gotten off to a somewhat slow start in 2023 -- through three games, he's batted 3-for-13, though two of the hits have gone for extra bases. Fantasy managers who drafted the star third baseman early in the first round this season likely did so for his ability to steal bases, and Ramirez came through in that regard Saturday with his first theft of the campaign. He's looking for his third straight campaign of 20-plus steals, and that streak extends back to 2018 if excluding the dramatically shortened 2020 season.