Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a walk, one RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.

Ramirez has multiple hits in seven of his last 14 games, going 20-for-56 (.357) in that span. He's added three home runs and five steals in that span as he continues to be a true five-category factor in fantasy. The third baseman is slashing .279/.354/.481 with 24 homers, 27 thefts, 79 RBI and 84 runs scored across 148 games this season, and it's fair to say that's a bit of a down year for the 31-year-old.