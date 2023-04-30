Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox.

Ramirez provided the game-tying RBI single in the ninth inning. The third baseman is 7-for-13 with four walks over his last four contests. That small surge has lifted his slash line to .291/.380/.485 with three home runs, 17 RBI, 14 runs scored and five steals in seven attempts through 27 contests.