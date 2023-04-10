Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Mariners.

Ramirez has recorded a hit in all 10 of the Guardians' games this season, though he has just one multi-hit effort. He's yet to hit a home run, but he's managed three steals, five RBI, six runs scored, four doubles and a triple. The third baseman continues to be a fixture in the No. 3 hole, and his .300/.408/.450 slash line through 49 plate appearances is pretty solid, though his power should rise while the average is likely to dip a bit.