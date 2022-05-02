Ramirez went 1-for-3 with two walks, a run and a stolen base in a 7-3 victory over the Athletics on Sunday.

Ramirez reached base in each of his first three plate appearances, walking in the first and third innings and singling in the fourth. The theft was his first of the season as the 29-year-old has been less active on the bases due to a scorching start at the dish, evidenced by a .341/.421/.707 slash line through 22 games. Ramirez's career average of 25 steals per 162 games is a better indicator of his capabilities, though it's a real possibility that he's slowing down with age.