Ramirez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

This looks like nothing more than a rest day for Ramirez after he started both games of Saturday's doubleheader. Gabriel Arias slots in at third base and as the No. 3 hitter against lefty Jordan Montgomery. Ramirez has uncharacteristically struck out six times in his last three games, so he could probably use the day off to sit back and observe.