Ramirez went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and a stolen base in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Ramirez struggled during this week's four-game series against Toronto, going 1-for-13 with two walks. His steal was his fourth in his last 10 games and his 17th theft of the year. The third baseman is at a .283/.356/.487 slash line with 18 home runs, 65 RBI and 67 runs scored through 112 contests. His appeal for a three-game suspension stemming from an incident Saturday versus the White Sox remains pending, so it's possible he could be unavailable to fantasy managers for a brief time in the near future.