Ramirez went 0-for-7 with a pair of walks and a stolen base in Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Rangers.

Ramirez has now gone hitless in three straight games for the first time all season. The steal was a nice consolation prize for fantasy managers -- he's now 8-for-10 on the basepaths this year. Overall, the star third baseman has a .280/.386/.608 slash line with 14 homers, 53 RBI, 33 runs scored, four triples and 12 doubles in 51 contests. It's safe to assume his current mini-slump at the plate won't last much longer.