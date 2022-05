Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's 7-3 win over the Royals.

Ramirez opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning before adding a two-run homer in the fifth. He's posted multiple RBI in five of his last nine contests, and he leads the majors with 51 this season. The star third baseman has added a .297/.391/.648 slash line with 13 homers, 28 runs scored, six stolen bases, four triples and 11 doubles in 44 games overall.