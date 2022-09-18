Ramirez went 2-for-9 with three walks, a solo home run and a stolen base as the Guardians swept the Twins in Saturday's doubleheader.

Ramirez hit a solo shot in a 5-1 win in the day game. In the night game, he got aboard four times and recorded a steal. The third baseman has gone 10-for-31 (.323) across his last nine games while adding 10 walks to just four strikeouts. For the season, the 30-year-old is slashing .279/.358/.529 with 28 homers, 112 RBI, 80 runs scored and 16 steals through 141 contests.