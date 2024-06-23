Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Ramirez put the Guardians ahead for good with a third-inning blast, which was his first extra-base hit since June 9. He's gone 8-for-33 (.242) over his last eight games, but he's made up for the quieter bat by adding four stolen bases in that span. Overall, the star third baseman has a .271/.330/.528 slash line with 19 homers, 67 RBI, 56 runs scored and 14 steals through 71 contests.