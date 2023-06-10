Ramirez went 3-for-4 with three walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 10-9 extra-innings win over the Astros.

Houston tried its best not to let Ramirez make a difference after he'd hammered three long balls the night before against Boston, but he still launched a game-tying homer off Rafael Montero in the seventh -- kicking off a wild finish to the contest that saw Cleveland set a record for the modern era by coming back from five separate deficits in the seventh inning or later. Ramirez has found a groove at the plate after a sluggish start to the season, and over his last 14 games he's slashing .302/.343/.587 with four homers, 11 runs and 12 RBI.