Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Twins.

Ramirez made some noise from the No. 3 spot in the order. He picked up his 15th steal of the season in the first inning, his first successful theft since July 26 after getting caught on his last three attempts. The third baseman's on pace to miss the 20-steal mark for the first time in a full season since 2017. He's added a .280/.351/.525 slash line with 26 home runs, 109 RBI and 77 runs scored through 133 contests.