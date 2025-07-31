Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Rockies.

Ramirez picked up multiple hits for the eighth time in the month of July, and he's now logged at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games. The All-Star third baseman continues to act as the engine for the Guardians' offense in 2025 -- Ramirez is slashing a potent .310/.391/.545 with 34 extra-base hits, 42 RBI, 55 runs scored and 25 stolen bases across 330 plate appearances since the start of May.