Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 11-2 win over the Reds.

Ramirez got the Guardians on the board with a run-producing double in the first inning and then stole third base. It was the 20th steal of the season for Ramirez, the fifth straight season and eighth overall with at least 20 thefts. The remarkably consistent Ramirez, who's hit safely in 11 consecutive games, extended an on-base streak to 40 contests with a slash of .370/.433/.591 during that stretch dating back to April 27.