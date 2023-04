Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a triple, two runs scored, two RBI, a steal and a walk in Monday's win against the Athletics.

Ramirez did most of his damage in the eighth inning by scoring a run after smacking an RBI triple. He later singled in a run and swiped second base in the 10th. It was his first multi-hit game of the year after tallying exactly one hit in each of the first four contests. Ramirez has gone 7-for-22 with two steals and three extra-base hits.