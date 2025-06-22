Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Reaches RBI milestone
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Athletics.
Ramirez plated the final run of the Guardians' four-run second inning to record the 900th RBI of his career with Cleveland. The 32-year-old owns a .324/.385/.531 line with 13 home runs (first on team), 36 RBI (tied first), 20 steals (first) and 43 runs (first) over 73 games.
