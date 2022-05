Ramirez went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Tigers.

Ramirez has notched three of his six stolen bases this year in his last six games. The third baseman saw his five-game hitting streak snapped Sunday, but he's had only two stretches this season with consecutive 0-fer performances. Overall, he's at a .292/.388/.634 slash line with 12 home runs, 48 RBI, 27 runs scored, 11 doubles and four triples in 43 contests.