Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 11-10 win over the Twins.

Ramirez missed two games with a thumb injury over the weekend, but it hasn't slowed him down at the plate. He's hit safely in his last 11 contests, going 18-for-46 (.391) in that span. The third baseman has also picked up four steals in that stretch, giving him 12 in 15 attempts this year. For the season, he's slashing a stellar .302/.393/.630 with 16 home runs, 62 RBI, 44 runs scored, 21 doubles and four triples in 62 games.