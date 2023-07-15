Ramirez went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Friday's 12-4 loss to the Rangers.

Ramirez's steal was his 10th of the season and his first since June 29. The third baseman has hit safely in six straight games, going 7-for-23 (.304) in that span, though he has just one RBI on a solo home run in that span. He's maintained a strong .287/.362/.501 slash line with 14 homers, 53 RBI, 55 runs scored, 23 doubles and four triples through 87 contests.