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Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Reinstated from injured list

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Guardians activated Ramirez (hand) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez will skip a rehab assignment and return from a five-plus week absence due to hamate bone surgery. Players coming back from hamate bone injuries can sometimes take awhile to get all of their power back, and Ramirez not knocking off rust with some rehab games won't help his chances of hitting the ground running. That said, the superstar remains a must-start in fantasy leagues whenever he is active.

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