Ramirez is scheduled to undergo surgery on his right hand in the coming weeks after the Guardians lost to the Yankees in Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Ramirez suffered the injury in mid-June and missed two games, but he opted to play through the issue rather than immediately go under the knife and miss a chunk of the season. The 30-year-old was putting together a potential MVP campaign with a 1.039 OPS and 16 homers in 60 games prior to the injury, and he had a .766 OPS the rest of the way while playing through the pain. Ramirez is expected to be fully recovered for spring training in February, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.