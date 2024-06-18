The Guardians activated Ramirez (personal) from the paternity list Tuesday.
Ramirez missed the final two games of the series in Toronto over the weekend as he welcomed a new addition to the family. He's now back for the start of the Guardians' three-game set versus the Mariners, which kicks off Tuesday night.
More News
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Goes on paternity leave•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Records 10th steal in win•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Smacks 18th long ball•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Homers in loss•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Two hits, stolen base in win•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Crosses plate four times•