Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Athletics.

Ramirez has eight multi-hit efforts, including four three-hit games, over his last 13 contests. In that span, he's gone 24-for-58 (.414). His streak of five games with an RBI came to an end Wednesday, was it was still a productive performance. Ramirez is slashing .293/.355/.514 with 11 home runs, 44 RBI, 43 runs scored, 20 doubles, four triples and six stolen bases over 69 contests this season.