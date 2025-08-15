Ramirez went 3-for-4 with an RBI, three runs scored and two steals in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Marlins.

Ramirez has been on a run-scoring binge, crossing home plate 15 times over the last 14 contests. He's tied for 10th in MLB and leads the Guardians with 79 runs scored this season, giving him a shot to score 100 runs for a second straight season.