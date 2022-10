Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases in a 7-5 win Sunday over Kansas City.

Ramirez singled, stole a base and scored in the second and added another stolen base following a hit in the seventh. The steals were his 19th and 20th of the season, giving him his fourth straight 20-20 seasons in years with 162 games. The 30-year-old has struggled a little bit of late and is 11-for-51 in his last 13 contests.