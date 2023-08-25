Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two stolen bases in a 6-1 loss to the Dodgers in Wednesday's suspended game.

Ramirez was about the only bright spot for the Guardians in the contest, which was suspended due to rain after two innings Wednesday before finishing Thursday. The third baseman then went 0-for-4 with a walk in the nightcap, ending the day at a .278/.350/.472 slash line through 122 contests overall. He's up to 19 home runs, 18 steals, 68 RBI and 72 runs scored, and he's gone 8-for-36 (.222) over nine games since returning from a suspension stemming from an incident versus the White Sox earlier in the month.