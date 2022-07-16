Ramirez went 2-for-5 with two home runs, two runs and five RBI in a 10-0 win against the Tigers on Saturday.

Ramirez opened the scoring with a three-run shot off Michael Pineda in the first inning and tagged Pineda again for a two-run home run during his next at-bat in the second. The pair of long balls matches the 29-year-old's total from his last 33 games and as his slugging dropped nearly 100 points from .647 to .558 during the dry spell. The successful performance increased his season line to .288/.368/.576, with his slugging and OPS both ranking among the 10 best in MLB.