Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Royals.

Ramirez is up to six homers and 16 RBI over 21 contests in June while hitting .294 (25-for-85) for the month. The third baseman opened the scoring Friday, but the Royals poured on seven runs before the Guardians had a response. Overall, Ramirez continues to provide elite all-around production with 22 homers, 73 RBI, 62 runs scored, 15 stolen bases and a .278/.332/.547 slash line through 77 contests.