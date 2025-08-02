Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Twins.

Ramirez tied the game at 4-4 with a two-run blast in the fifth inning, and he also scored the go-ahead run in the eighth on a Bo Naylor double. This was Ramirez's third multi-hit effort in his last four games, though the homer was his first since July 22. The third baseman batted .265 over 26 games in July -- while that's a fine number, it was lower than what he did in May and June. He's added plenty of category coverage in 2025, slashing .300/.375/.526 for the year with 22 homers, 59 RBI, 70 runs scored and 32 stolen bases over 107 contests. Ramirez earned his second 30-30 campaign in 2024 and could repeat the feat if his power stays strong over the final two months of this campaign.