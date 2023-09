Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Rangers.

Ramirez celebrated his 31st birthday with a fourth-inning solo shot, which sparked the Guardians' nine-run rally in the frame. He also contributed an RBI on a groundout in his second at-bat of the inning. Ramirez is batting .292 (19-for-65) in September, and he's at a .278/.352/.486 slash line with 24 homers, 78 RBI, 83 runs scored and 25 stolen bases through 144 games overall.