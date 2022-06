Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Athletics.

Ramirez and Josh Naylor went back-to-back in the fourth inning to tie the game at 2-2. With seven homers and a .754 slugging percentage in his last 18 games, Ramirez has turned up the power over the last few weeks. The third baseman has 15 long balls, 55 RBI, 35 runs scored and nine stolen bases while maintaining a .284/.388/.619 slash line through 53 contests.