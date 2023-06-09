Ramirez went 3-for-5 with three home runs and five RBI in Thursday's 10-3 win over the Red Sox.

This was Ramirez's first three-homer game of his career. The third baseman is now on a three-game hit streak, and has nine long balls on the season. This display of power was good to see for fantasy managers, as the veteran hadn't gone yard since May 21 against the Mets.