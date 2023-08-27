Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

He opened the scoring in the top of the first inning by crushing a Hyun Jin Ryu fastball deep to left field, but it was the last lead the Guardians would have on the afternoon. Since returning from his two-game suspension, Ramirez is slashing a tepid .233/.298/.442 over 11 contests, but his two homers during that stretch have gotten him to 20 on the year -- the third straight season, and the sixth time in his career, he's reached that mark.