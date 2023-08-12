Ramirez will begin serving a two-game suspension Saturday for fighting White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson last weekend, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Ramirez was initially suspended for three games for his role last Saturday's brawl, but the ban has been reduced to two games on appeal. He'll miss both weekend contests against the Rays but will be available when the Guardians head to Cincinnati on Tuesday.
