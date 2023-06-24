Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Brewers.

Ramirez has gone 26-for-65 (.400) with six homers and 16 RBI over his last 15 contests. The third baseman provided the Guardians' lone run with his long ball off Peter Strzelecki in the seventh inning. Ramirez's June surge has lifted his season numbers to a .293/.355/.519 slash line, 12 homers, 46 RBI, 44 runs scored and six stolen bases through 71 contests. He remains the biggest star in Cleveland's otherwise inconsistent offense.