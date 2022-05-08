Ramirez went 2-for-8 with a double, a walk and a stolen base during Saturday's doubleheader versus the Blue Jays.
Ramirez notched his third steal of the season during an 8-3 loss in the first game of the twin bill. His double came in the nightcap. The third baseman is 3-for-12 against the Blue Jays during this series. He's slashing .310/.407/.620 with seven home runs, 29 RBI, 15 runs scored and eight doubles in 118 plate appearances.
