Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a walk, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Thursday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Royals.

Ramirez was the initial runner in the 10th inning and moved to third on a groundout before making a straight steal of home for the go-ahead run. The Guardians couldn't keep the lead, with Emmanuel Clase blowing the save in the bottom of the frame. Nonetheless, Ramirez has stolen a base in three straight games after logging just one theft in the previous 45 contests. The third baseman is up to nine steals, 13 home runs, 52 RBI, 50 runs scored and a .298/.367/.525 slash line over 76 games, which includes him slashing a stunning .340/.405/.649 in June.