Ramirez went 1-for-2 with three walks, two runs and a stolen base during Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Royals.

The 29-year-old was intentionally walked twice and was retired only once in five plate appearances. Ramirez slumped briefly in early May but came alive during the second half of the month, going 15-for-47 (.319 average) with six home runs, 19 RBI, 11 runs and four stolen bases in his last 13 games.