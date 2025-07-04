Ramirez went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Cubs.

Ramirez continued a hitless streak that reached 21 at-bats Thursday. Twenty of those at-bats occurred after he was hit by a pitch on the forearm and forced to miss one game. The slump dropped Ramirez's season average to .297, the first time it's been below .300 since May 19.