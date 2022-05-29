Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple, five RBI, three runs scored, a stolen base and a walk in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Tigers.

Ramirez hit a bases-loaded triple in the seventh inning and a two-run homer in the ninth to power the Guardians' offense as they pulled away with the lead late in the game. He's homered in four of his last seven contests, adding 14 RBI and six runs scored in that span. The third baseman has a robust .297/.391/.646 slash line with 12 homers, a major-league-leading 48 RBI, 27 runs scored and four stolen bases in 184 plate appearances. He's added four triples -- two shy of his career high -- and 11 doubles.