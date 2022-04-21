Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the White Sox.

Ramirez provided the biggest hit in the Guardians' nine-run second inning in the matinee. He received a little rest in the nightcap, going 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk as the designated hitter. Despite the productive twin bill, the third baseman's slash line slipped to .429/.479/.881 with three home runs, 15 RBI, six runs scored and four doubles in 11 contests.