Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Tallies four RBI in spring game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Monday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.
Ramirez picked up his first two hits of spring training and looked to be in midseason form during Monday's exhibition. He delivered a ground-rule double in the bottom of third inning to plate a run, and then followed that up with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to give the Guardians a 5-0 lead. Ramirez inked a seven-year, $175 million contract extension with Cleveland over the offseason and appears primed for another big year.
More News
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Signs seven-year extension•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Swipes trio of bases in win•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Achieves more franchise history•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Clubs homer No. 30•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Logs 40th steal•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Supplies go-ahead hit•