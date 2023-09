Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Orioles.

Ramirez accounted for more than half of the Guardians' five hits in the game. He's hit well in September, batting .304 (28-for-92) with five stolen bases, three home runs and nine RBI over 23 games. For the season, the 31-year-old is up to a .281/.355/.481 slash line with 24 homers, 80 RBI, 86 runs scored, 27 stolen bases, 36 doubles and five triples through 151 contests.