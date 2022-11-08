Ramirez will undergo thumb surgery Wednesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Ramirez injured his thumb in mid-June, and while he played through the issue the rest of the way, his .766 OPS post-injury was well below his 1.039 pre-injury mark. The injury affected his power most notably, as he slugged .642 before getting hurt but slugged a merely decent .437 after the injury. He's expected to have time to fully recovered by the start of next season, so the Guardians will be hoping for a return to his early-season form.