Ramirez went 3-for-6 with a triple and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Rays.

Ramirez went just 1-for-12 against the Rangers last weekend, but he bounced back Tuesday was his first multi-hit effort in seven game. The triple was his first extra-base hit since Sept. 17. The third baseman has cooled ever so slightly recently, but he still owns a .277/.354/.515 slash line with 28 home runs, 18 stolen bases, 119 RBI, 86 runs scored, 42 doubles and five triples through 150 games this year.